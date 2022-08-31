Berhalter predicts Pulisic to regain Chelsea starting role

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

NEW YORK — With Christian Pulisic stuck on Chelsea's bench this season, U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter predicts his biggest star will get back into the English club's starting lineup. The 23-year-old midfielder, in his fourth season with Chelsea, has been used as a second-half substitute by manaer Thomas Tuchel in each of the team's first five matches, limited from seven to 27 minutes. Less than three months before Berhalter selects his 26-man roster for the Americans' World Cup opener against Wales on Sept. 21, several players in Berhalter's potential player pool of 38-to-40 are on the move.

