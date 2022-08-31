Young Falcons roster molded to fit vision of Fontenot, Smith

By The Associated Press | Posted - Aug. 31, 2022 at 4:34 p.m.

 

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons are being molded to fit the vision of general manager Terry Fontenot and coach Arthur Smith, creating a more youthful look with such players as Kyle Pitts and Drake London positioned as leaders of the rebuild. Pitts, the tight end, and London, a wide receiver, are Atlanta's top picks of the past two NFL drafts. The active roster includes 14 players from those two drafts. Two more Falcons picks from the 2021 and 2022 drafts were signed to the practice squad. Among the new defensive leaders are linebacker Arnold Ebiketie and safety Richie Grant, second-round picks in the two drafts.

