Sadio Mané scores again as Bayern wins 5-0 in German Cup

By The Associated Press | Posted - Aug. 31, 2022 at 4:14 p.m.

 

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

MUNICH, Germany — Marquee signing Sadio Mané maintained his impressive scoring form as Bayern Munich eased to a 5-0 win at third-tier Viktoria Cologne in the German Cup. Mané joined Bayern in a high-profile offseason move from Champions League runner-up Liverpool and the Senegal forward made it five goals in six games when he netted to make it 3-0 early in the second half. Dutch midfielder Ryan Gravenberch grabbed his first career goal for Bayern to put the record 20-time cup winner ahead then set up 17-year-old forward Mathys Tel. Bayern's next goal came from 19-year-old forward Jamal Musiala before silky midfielder Leon Goretzka wrapped it up.

The Associated Press

