Princess Diana turned heads, was cover girl in Eagles jacket

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

PHILADELPHIPA — Princess Diana created a frenzy in Philadelphia when she appeared in a Philadelphia Eagles jacket on the cover of a 1994 People magazine. The jacket was a gift from Eagles owner Leonard Tose after a team statistician had met Diana at the 1982 funeral for Grace Kelly. Diana mentioned her favorite colors were "green and silver." Diana was so appreciative, she sent a handwritten thank-you note to the Eagles. The photos have grown in popularity in Philadelphia. There's a cottage industry of stickers, T-shirts and posters that can be bought at offbeat stores or found at restaurants and bars throughout the city.

×

Most recent NFL stories

Related topics NFL National Sports