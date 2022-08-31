Rays LHP Shane McClanahan to IL with shoulder injury

By Alanis Thames, Associated Press | Updated - Aug. 31, 2022 at 5:56 p.m. | Posted - Aug. 31, 2022 at 4:00 p.m.

 

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

MIAMI — The Tampa Bay Rays have placed ace left-hander Shane McClanahan on the 15-day injured list because of a left shoulder impingement. McClanahan was a late scratch from Tampa Bay's 7-2 win over the Miami Marlins on Tuesday. Manager Kevin Cash says imaging of the injury indicates a "best-case scenario" and he doesn't expect McClanahan to miss extended time. The Rays also placed second baseman Brandon Lowe on the 10-day IL with a right triceps contusion. Lowe hasn't played since being hit by a pitch against the Red Sox on Aug 26.

