NCAA approves transfer windows and enforcement reforms

By The Associated Press | Updated - Aug. 31, 2022 at 4:05 p.m. | Posted - Aug. 31, 2022 at 3:46 p.m.

 

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division I Board of Directors approved changes to transfer rules and several proposals aimed at enforcement reforms. The proposed changes came from the Transformation Committee as part of the first phase of that group's work. The changes to transfer rules will go into effect immediately. Sport-specific windows will be set during an academic year when athletes would be required to enter their names in the transfer portal to be eligible immediately to compete the following school year. On the enforcement side, the Independent Accountability Resolution Process will be eliminated. The NCAA's outside enforcement task force to handle complex infractions cases has mostly slowed down the processing of cases.

The Associated Press

