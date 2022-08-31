Altuve accounts for 4 runs, AL-best Astros beat Rangers 5-3

By Stephen Hawkins, Associated Press | Posted - Aug. 31, 2022 at 3:43 p.m.

 

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

ARLINGTON, Texas — Jose Altuve drove in two runs and scored two more for the Houston Astros in a 5-3 win over the Texas Rangers and their All-Star starter Martín Pérez. The reigning American League champion Astros will enter September at 84-47 to match their best record ever through 131 games. Altuve drew a leadoff walk to start the game and scored on Trey Mancini's single. Texas led 2-1 on shortstop Corey Seager's 29th homer, but Houston regained the lead for good on Altuve's two-run double in the second. Cristian Javier struck out seven and walked three while allowing three runs over five innings.

