Sabres re-sign goalie Luukkonen to 2-year, $1.675M contract

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Sabres have re-signed goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen to a two-year, $1.675,000 contract. Luukkonen was a restricted free agent, who has spent most of the past two seasons in minors. He has a 3-8-2 career NHL record, including going 2-5-2 last season. The 23-year-old from Finland is projected to open this season in the minors. Buffalo re-signed goalie Craig Anderson to a one-year contract, and added former Winnipeg Jets backup Eric Comrie in free agency this summer.

