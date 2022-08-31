Sabres re-sign goalie Luukkonen to 2-year, $1.675M contract

By The Associated Press | Posted - Aug. 31, 2022 at 3:38 p.m.

 

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Sabres have re-signed goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen to a two-year, $1.675,000 contract. Luukkonen was a restricted free agent, who has spent most of the past two seasons in minors. He has a 3-8-2 career NHL record, including going 2-5-2 last season. The 23-year-old from Finland is projected to open this season in the minors. Buffalo re-signed goalie Craig Anderson to a one-year contract, and added former Winnipeg Jets backup Eric Comrie in free agency this summer.

Most recent NHL stories

Related topics

NHLNational Sports
The Associated Press

    Most Viewed

    SIGN UP FOR THE KSL.COM NEWSLETTER

    Catch up on the top news and features from KSL.com, sent weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

    KSL Weather Forecast

    Mobile Apps | Advertise | Feedback | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2022 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  