Without a manager, Bournemouth holds Wolves to 0-0 draw

BOURNEMOUTH, England — Bournemouth began life without Scott Parker with a battling point as Wolverhampton's lengthy Premier League winless streak was extended by a 0-0 draw. The managerless hosts, led by interim coach Gary O'Neil, produced a resolute response to a tumultuous few days which saw Parker sacked on Monday in the aftermath of a record-tying 9-0 loss at Liverpool. Wolves dominated possession on the south coast but were unable to make a breakthrough as their wait for a top-flight victory stretched to 12 games, dating back to April 2. Summer signing Matheus Nunes hit the crossbar while Raul Jimenez wasted a great second-half chance.

