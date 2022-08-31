Haaland taking EPL by storm with back-to-back hat tricks

Manchester City's Erling Haaland celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Nottingham Forest at Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England, Wednesday, Aug 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson)

Erling Haaland is taking English soccer by storm. The Manchester City striker has back-to-back hat tricks and nine goals in five games. No player has ever made as good a start to the Premier League as the towering Norway striker. Haaland's latest three-goal haul came in the first half of City's 6-0 thrashing of Nottingham Forest. He achieved the same feat in the second half against Crystal Palace on Saturday. Arsenal stayed in first place by beating Aston Villa 2-1 for a fifth straight win to open the season. Liverpool scored in the seventh minute of stoppage time to beat Newcastle 2-1.

