Have You Seen This? Girl can't quite figure out how to break a board with her foot

By Emily Ashcraft, KSL.com | Posted - Aug. 31, 2022 at 5:31 p.m.

 
A girl in a tae kwon do class struggles to understand how to break a board in this cute YouTube video.

A girl in a tae kwon do class struggles to understand how to break a board in this cute YouTube video.

THE DOJO — Communicating with children is sometimes hard, even when both sides are trying. Although frustrating in the moment, communication issues can lead to plenty of funny situations.

A girl in this tae kwon do class has enough energy to break the wooden board as she is expected to — and is trying her best to understand the directions, but things just don't go as planned.

Each time the instructor shows an action, the student imitates him — pointing at the board, tapping on the board or kicking towards the board, but not quite hitting it. And, she does it with so much excitement; she definitely has the "hi yah" figured out.

It's amazing to see all the adults involved trying to help and encourage or film the girl. At one point, another tae kwon do instructor comes up to move the girl a little closer to the board, helping her foot to land in the right spot.

She does eventually break the board, but you should watch the video before reading further to see how ... it's funnier that way.

The teacher takes the girl's hands to help her stand and jump on the board, thinking maybe using two feet will solve the issue, but the girl doesn't quite get it. She jumps up, lifts up her feet, and lands on her seat — easily breaking the board to lots of cheers and laughs from the crowd.

Emily Ashcraft joined KSL.com as a reporter in 2021. She covers courts and legal affairs, as well as health, faith and religion news.

