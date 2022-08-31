Martinelli's winner keeps Arsenal's perfect start going

By Frank Griffiths, Associated Press | Updated - Aug. 31, 2022 at 3:56 p.m. | Posted - Aug. 31, 2022 at 2:35 p.m.

 

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

LONDON — Arsenal maintained its perfect start to the season and its spot at the top of the Premier League table, with Gabriel Martinelli scoring a second-half winner in a 2-1 victory over Aston Villa. Martinelli let the ball take a short bounce in the area from a Bukayo Saka cross and the Brazilian struck it high into the net to beat Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez in the 77th minute. The win means Arsenal is the only team in the league with a a full 15 points from five matches.

Most recent Soccer stories

Related topics

SoccerNational Sports
Frank Griffiths

    Most Viewed

    SIGN UP FOR THE KSL.COM NEWSLETTER

    Catch up on the top news and features from KSL.com, sent weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

    KSL Weather Forecast

    Mobile Apps | Advertise | Feedback | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2022 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  