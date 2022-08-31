Haaland scores another hat trick, City thrashes Forest 6-0

By The Associated Press | Posted - Aug. 31, 2022 at 2:23 p.m.

 

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

MANCHESTER, England — Erling Haaland scored a hat trick for the second straight game as Manchester City thrashed Nottingham Forest xxxx in the Premier League on Wednesday. All of Norway striker's goals came in the first half at Etihad Stadium before Joao Cancelo scored a fourth and Julian Alvarez added two more double in the champions' fourth win in five games of their title defense. Haaland's three goals against Crystal Palace on Saturday came in a 19-minute burst in the second half and he did all his damage against Forest in the space of 26 minutes before halftime. He has a league-leading nine goals.

The Associated Press

