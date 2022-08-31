Mario Balotelli joins Swiss club Sion on 2-year deal

By The Associated Press | Updated - Aug. 31, 2022 at 2:36 p.m. | Posted - Aug. 31, 2022 at 1:58 p.m.

 

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

SION, Switzerland — Former Italy striker Mario Balotelli has signed for Swiss club Sion on Wednesday. It's his ninth club in five different countries over the past decade. Sion says the 32-year-old Balotelli signed a two-year contract after leaving Adana Demirspor in Turkey. Balotelli scored 18 league goals in Turkey to help his newly promoted club to a mid-table finish. He previously played for Inter Milan, Manchester City, AC Milan, Liverpool, Nice, Marseille, Brescia and Monza. Sion is sixth in the 10-team league after six rounds and hosts Basel on Saturday.

The Associated Press

