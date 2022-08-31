Clemson QB Uiagalelei slimmer, mentally ready for season

By Pete Iacobelli, Associated Press | Posted - Aug. 31, 2022 at 1:30 p.m.

 

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

CLEMSON, S.C. — A slimmer, healthy and refreshed DJ Uiagalelei is poised to lead No. 4 Clemson back into the championship chase this season. Uiagalelei has reshaped his body, going from 250 pounds at the start of last season to 235 as the Tigers prepare to face Georgia Tech in Atlanta on Monday night. Uiagalelei was out of sync early last season and Clemson dropped out of national and ACC title contention. Uiagalelei had 10 interceptions against nine touchdowns. Uiagalelei has shaken off critics from a year ago and worked in the offseason to get the Tigers back in the title mix.

