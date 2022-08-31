Messi sets up 2 as leader PSG wins 3-0; Lens, Marseille win

By Jerome Pugmire, Associated Press | Updated - Aug. 31, 2022 at 3:26 p.m. | Posted - Aug. 31, 2022 at 1:13 p.m.

 

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

PARIS — Lionel Messi's vision was too much for Toulouse as he set up goals for Neymar and Kylian Mbappé in French league leader Paris Saint-Germain's 3-0 win at Toulouse. Four touches were enough for PSG to open up Toulouse's defense for the first goal in the 37th minute, with Messi applying the final pass to give Neymar his league-leading seventh goal in just five games. Messi then set up Kylian Mbappé's fifth goal of the season. PSG remains top on goal difference from second-place Marseille and third-place Lens. They both won to join PSG on 13 points. In earlier games Monaco slipped to a humiliating 4-2 home defeat against Troyes.

Most recent Soccer stories

Related topics

SoccerNational Sports
Jerome Pugmire

    Most Viewed

    SIGN UP FOR THE KSL.COM NEWSLETTER

    Catch up on the top news and features from KSL.com, sent weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

    KSL Weather Forecast

    Mobile Apps | Advertise | Feedback | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2022 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  