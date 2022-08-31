Vlahović scores again as Juventus beats Spezia 2-0

By Daniella Matar, Associated Press | Updated - Aug. 31, 2022 at 4:04 p.m. | Posted - Aug. 31, 2022 at 1:04 p.m.

 

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

MILAN — Dušan Vlahović continued his impressive start to the season as he set Juventus on its way to a 2-0 win over Spezia in Serie A. Vlahović scored in the ninth minute for his fourth goal in as many matches. New signing Arkadiusz Milik sealed the result in stoppage time with his first goal for the club. Napoli was held to a 1-1 draw at home to newly promoted Lecce. Lorenzo Colombo had a penalty saved but netted the equalizer for Lecce. Lazio also drew 1-1 after Manolo Gabbiadini scored a stoppage-time equalizer for Sampdoria.

