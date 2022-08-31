Missouri leans on transfers as opener vs La Tech approaches

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

Missouri mined the transfer portal perhaps better than any other school in an attempt to upgrade the defensive side of the ball after last season. Three arrivals from fellow Power 5 schools are in line to start Missouri's opener against Louisiana Tech on Thursday night, and at least four more Division I transfers are on the two-deep. In all, the Tigers welcomed 19 transfers and 14 of them from Division I schools. The hope for Tigers coach Eli Drinkwitz is that they make an immediate impact and ultimately help the program improve on a 6-7 record from a year ago.

