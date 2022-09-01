Man who runs Facebook page for singles sexually assaulted 2 at party, police say

The administrator of a popular Facebook group for singles has been arrested and accused of sexually assaulting two women, and police say there may be more victims. (Kristin Murphy, Deseret News)

FRUIT HEIGHTS — The administrator of a popular Facebook group used for inviting singles to parties and other events has been arrested and accused of sexually assaulting two women.

And police say they suspect he may have victimized others.

Kevin Linford, 45, of Fruit Heights, was booked into the Davis County Jail Tuesday for investigation of rape, object rape and two counts of forcible sexual abuse.

He was ordered to be held without bail after a judge agreed with the arresting officer that Linford could victimize other women if released, court records show.

A woman told police she attended a social gathering in Fruit Heights on Aug. 6, where she met Linford for the first time. After becoming acquainted, Linford asked her to come into a bedroom with him, which she did, a police booking affidavit states.

Linford told the woman to kiss him, and she did, but then pushed him away because she said the kissing was making her nervous. She told police she clearly said she didn't want to have sex, but Linford forcefully pulled her into a closet and raped her, and pulled out her hair extensions, the affidavit alleges.

"The crime scene was later processed and corroborating evidence was observed and collected," police said.

A second woman told police that Linford sexually assaulted her at the same gathering, according to the arrest report. She, too, said she did not know Linford beforehand.

The woman said she was sitting on the edge of the pool when Linford, who was in the water, approached her. She told him she didn't want to swim, but Linford pulled her in and sexually assaulted her, according to the affidavit. She said she tried to "get away from Linford but Linford continued to follow the victim" and assault her.

Officers said they reviewed surveillance video from the pool area that showed Linford and the second woman. "The video is consistent with victim No. 2's statement and is evidence in this investigation," the affidavit states.

The arresting officer also wrote that "multiple victims" have come forward with complaints about Linford, including two others from the Fruit Heights event. "Acquaintances of Linford have ... expressed their concern with Linford not being able to control himself and that he has a problem being too forceful with women at events and parties," according to the affidavit.

"Multiple victims have expressed that they have feared coming forward to report Linford due to his admin status on the Facebook page," the report states. "(The arresting officer) believes that if Linford remains in jail, additional victims will be empowered to come forward and report if they were also victimized."

