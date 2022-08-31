Badgers RBs have big goals as they honor their former coach

By Steve Megargee, Associated Press | Posted - Aug. 31, 2022 at 11:56 a.m.

 

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin's Braelon Allen already found one indelible way to honor the man he credits for much of his college football success. Allen and his fellow Wisconsin running backs plan to make an equally compelling tribute to their former position coach on the field this fall. Gary Brown spent only one abbreviated season as Wisconsin's running backs coach and died April 10 at the age of 52. Wisconsin's running backs want to make sure his legacy lasts much longer. Allen rushed for 1,268 yards last year and will have more help this year with Chez Mellusi and Isaac Guerendo healthy again.

Steve Megargee

