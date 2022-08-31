Raiders' Waller signs with new agents in search of new deal

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

Las Vegas Raiders star tight end Darren Waller has hired new agents as he hopes to get a new contract before the start of the season. Waller cut ties with Klutch Sports last week after less than a year with that agency and signed with Drew Rosenhaus and Robert Bailey. Waller has two years remaining on his contract that he signed during the 2019 season. He is owed just less than $14 million in those years with no guaranteed money and is seeking a new deal that reflects his production.

