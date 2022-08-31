Evenepoel safely keeps Vuelta lead as Groves wins 11th stage

By The Associated Press | Updated - Aug. 31, 2022 at 2:07 p.m. | Posted - Aug. 31, 2022 at 10:57 a.m.

 

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

ALMERÍA, Spain — Remco Evenepoel safely kept the overall lead at the Spanish Vuelta on while Kaden Groves prevailed in the final sprint to win his first Grand Tour stage after more riders had to withdraw because of positive coronavirus tests. Groves' BikeExchange-Jayco teammate Simon Yates was among those who had to leave the race because of the coronavirus. The 2018 Vuelta champion was fifth in the general classification. Ninth-place Pavel Sivakov also had to withdraw because of the virus. Groves crossed the line ahead of Danny van Poppel and Tim Merlier to take the victory on the 11th stage. Evenepoel finished in the peloton along with three-time defending champion Primoz Roglic.

