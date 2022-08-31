Aubameyang says 'violent cowards' injured his jaw in robbery

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

MADRID — Barcelona forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang says the armed robbers who broke into his house this week injured his jaw. He posted a message on Instagram thanking everyone for their support after the attack by a group of masked men early Monday. Aubameyang says no one else was physically harmed and he expected to recover soon. He says "some violent cowards broke into our home and threatened my family and my children, just to steal some stuff." Authorities said Aubameyang was hit in the face and forced to open a safe where they kept jewelry. The attackers threatened him and his wife with guns and iron bars.

