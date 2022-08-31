To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

10PM: Easton Oliverson back in Utah after fall from bunk bed at Little League World Series

SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah Little League player who fractured his skull when he fell from a bunk bed is back in the Beehive State Tuesday night.

Easton Oliverson was in Pennsylvania with his little league team when the injury happened two weeks ago.

After surgery, doctors told Jace Oliverson and his wife their son would never recover.

"When you're being told after a surgery, that there's a zero percent chance (of survival)," Jace Oliverson said. "And four days later, he's walking, talking and able to feed himself."

Jace Oliverson said all credit goes to God and the thousands of people praying for his son and family.

"It's been such a remarkable experience," he said. "Being in that room, having the things that we experienced in that room, there's no other way to explain it other than divine intervention."

Doctors removed part of Easton's skull to allow for swelling. A few days ago, they reattached that portion of Easton's skull.

Jace Oliverson said he's thankful for the doctors in Pennsylvania and he will forever be grateful for the power of prayer.

"Through all this experience, we are able to see that Heavenly Father still performs modern day miracles, and that through prayer and faith, anything truly is possible."

Easton will likely be at Primary Children's Hospital in Salt Lake City for a week.

There is a Venmo account set up for Easton's family — @MiraclesForTank.

