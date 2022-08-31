Wesley Fofana joins Chelsea from Leicester for $87M

By The Associated Press | Posted - Aug. 31, 2022 at 7:57 a.m.

 

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

LONDON — Wesley Fofana has become one of the most expensive defenders in soccer history after securing a move to Chelsea from Premier League rival Leicester for a reported fee of 75 million pounds ($87 million). The signing of the 21-year-old French center back took Chelsea's spending in this transfer window to about $270 million. The vast majority of that has been on defenders with left back Marc Cucurella ($65 million) and center back Kalidou Koulibaly ($38 million) already moving to Stamford Bridge. England international Harry Maguire (80 million pounds) is the only defender to have cost more than Fofana. Fofana has signed a seven-year deal with Chelsea.

The Associated Press

