UEFA: Women's Euro live TV audience doubles from '17 edition

By The Associated Press | Posted - Aug. 31, 2022 at 7:02 a.m.

 

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

NYON, Switzerland — UEFA says the European Championship in women's soccer was watched by a tournament-record total live audience of 365 million broadcast viewers. UEFA says that projected number doubles the figure from Euro 2017. The audience includes people watching television in- and out-of-home plus on live streams. A global audience of 50 million was projected for the July 31 final when host England beat Germany 2-1. UEFA says that's more than three times the cumulative live audience for the 2017 final when the host nation Netherlands beat Denmark.

