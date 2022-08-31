Airline says it hasn't given up on direct flights between St. George and Los Angeles

Estimated read time: Less than a minute
ST. GEORGE — A low-cost airline that initially announced nonstop service between St. George Regional Airport and Los Angeles, then changed course, says Southern Utah isn't completely off its radar.
A spokesperson for Avelo Airlines told St. George News there still are plans for it to expand to St. George. But when those plans take off is still in the air.
A little over a year ago, Avelo announced it would be starting up flights to and from the Los Angeles area at the St. George airport, with fares around $49 for flights to Hollywood Burbank Airport.
Just a month later, Avelo put those plans in a holding pattern.
