Airline says it hasn't given up on direct flights between St. George and Los Angeles

ST. GEORGE — A low-cost airline that initially announced nonstop service between St. George Regional Airport and Los Angeles, then changed course, says Southern Utah isn't completely off its radar.

A spokesperson for Avelo Airlines told St. George News there still are plans for it to expand to St. George. But when those plans take off is still in the air.

A little over a year ago, Avelo announced it would be starting up flights to and from the Los Angeles area at the St. George airport, with fares around $49 for flights to Hollywood Burbank Airport.

Just a month later, Avelo put those plans in a holding pattern.

