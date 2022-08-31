News / Utah Counties / Southern Utah

Airline says it hasn't given up on direct flights between St. George and Los Angeles

By Chris Reed, St. George News | Posted - Aug. 31, 2022 at 2:00 p.m.

 
An Avelo Airlines 737-700 plane sits at Tweed New Haven Airport, New Haven, Conn. A spokesman for the airline said there still are plans for it to expand to St. George. But when those plans take off is still in the air. (Avelo Airlines, St. George News)

ST. GEORGE — A low-cost airline that initially announced nonstop service between St. George Regional Airport and Los Angeles, then changed course, says Southern Utah isn't completely off its radar.

A spokesperson for Avelo Airlines told St. George News there still are plans for it to expand to St. George. But when those plans take off is still in the air.

A little over a year ago, Avelo announced it would be starting up flights to and from the Los Angeles area at the St. George airport, with fares around $49 for flights to Hollywood Burbank Airport.

Just a month later, Avelo put those plans in a holding pattern.

Chris Reed

