Ronaldo will not be leaving Man United, says Ten Hag

MANCHESTER, England — Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has reiterated that Cristiano Ronaldo will not be leaving the team in the final days of the transfer window. The uncertainty around Ronaldo's future at United only increased following the signing of Brazil forward Antony from Ajax on Tuesday. When asked if Ronaldo remains part of his plans following the arrival of Antony, Ten Hag says "(it is) clear, of course. We need quality players. You need more to cover all the games to keep the consistency going." Ronaldo has been pushing to leave United this summer to join a club playing in the Champions League. The transfer window closes late Thursday.

