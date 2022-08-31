Wolverhampton adds 6-foot-7 striker Kalajdžić from Stuttgart

By The Associated Press | Updated - Aug. 31, 2022 at 5:49 a.m. | Posted - Aug. 31, 2022 at 5:03 a.m.

 

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

WOLVERHAMPTON, England — Wolverhampton has added some much-needed depth and variety to its attack by signing Austria striker Saša Kalajdžić from German club Stuttgart. The 25-year-old Kalajdžić is 6-foot-7 (2 meters) and has scored 23 goals across the last two seasons in Bundesliga, in which he was Stuttgart's top scorer both times. Kalajdžić will provide competition for Mexico striker Raul Jimenez, who has struggled for form since returning at the start of last season from a fractured skull. Wolverhampton has scored just two goals in its first four games of the Premier League season. Kalajdžić signed a five-year deal for a reported fee of 18 million euros ($18 million).

Most recent Soccer stories

Related topics

SoccerNational Sports
The Associated Press

    Most Viewed

    SIGN UP FOR THE KSL.COM NEWSLETTER

    Catch up on the top news and features from KSL.com, sent weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

    KSL Weather Forecast

    Mobile Apps | Advertise | Feedback | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2022 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  