Heber City has one of the highest rates of remote workers in the country

Main Street in Heber City is pictured on May 6, 2021. Nearly 15% of the population in Heber City worked from home in the years prior to the pandemic, and in 2020. And that places the town in Wasatch County among the top 10 cities in the United States for remote workers. (Kristin Murphy, Deseret News)

Estimated read time: 1-2 minutes

HEBER CITY — Nearly 15% of the population in Heber City worked from home in the years prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, and in 2020. And that places the town in Wasatch County among the top 10 cities in the United States for remote workers.

Heber City ranks number seven, behind Vineyard Haven, Massachusetts; Faribault-Northfield, Minnesota; Truckee-Grass Valley, California; Boulder, Colorado; Clearlake, California; and Brookings, Oregon.

The study was conducted by SysAid, an information technology service management company. The company came to its conclusions by analyzing remote work information from 938 areas in the United States, found in the U.S. Census Bureau's American Community Survey.

The time period included in the ACS included the years between 2015 and 2020 and counted civilian workers aged 16 and above.

General observations about remote work taken from the ACS include:

Remote working in U.S. cities increased by 23.8% as compared to pre-pandemic levels.

On average, 5.35% of jobs in U.S. cities are remote.

Washington D.C., Colorado, and Oregon have the highest proportion of remote workers.

The lowest proportion of remote workers are in Mississippi, Puerto Rico and Louisiana.

A 2021 survey from Teamflow ranked the state of Utah as fifth in the nation for the number of people who were working remotely.

Overall, the company said it was surprised that, on average, in the first year of the pandemic only one in 20 Americans that lived in cities, worked remotely.

"We expected this number to be much higher, considering the importance of social distancing at the beginning of the pandemic," a SysAid spokesman said.

Despite lower than expected numbers, SysAid said their research found that nearly 20% of American industries, including information, professional, scientific and administration services, could move a lot of their operations off-site.

×

Related stories

Most recent Summit/Wasatch County stories