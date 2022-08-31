Murray man sent to prison for 'blatant and egregious' probation violation, child pornography

Utah's 3rd District Court Judge Matthew Bates sentenced a Murray man to prison for one to 15 years for possession of child pornography last week, a sentence that will run consecutively with another sentence for a previous charge of sexually assaulting a minor after he violated probation terms. (Kristin Murphy, Deseret News)

Estimated read time: 1-2 minutes

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah's 3rd District Court Judge Matthew Bates sentenced a Murray man to prison for one to 15 years for possession of child pornography, noting that the man did not follow his probationary sentence for a previous charge.

In 2019, less than a year before the child pornography charges were filed, Arik James Jeppsen was placed on probation for sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl he met on social media while posing as a high school student.

Jeppsen, 21, pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, a second-degree felony. Initially, he was charged with 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, but eight were dismissed as part of a plea deal.

Bates noted in a report of the April 20 hearing that Jeppsen was "given a very lenient sentence" in the case involving the 12-year-old because a psychosexual evaluation determined he was not sexually attracted to children and that treatment would help. In that case, the report says, parties assured the court it was a singular mistake.

"We now know that was patently false. Defendant was finding and viewing child pornography in the months leading up to the offense. ... And once on probation, he dropped out of treatment and resumed contacting and grooming children online," Bates said.

Because of Jeppsen's "dishonesty with the court" and "egregious violations" of his four-year probation sentence, the one to 15 year prison sentence was placed on hold in favor of probation in the case involving the 12-year-old and the child pornography sentence in this case will run consecutively.

But now, the two one-to-15-year sentences in this case — one for each charge — will be concurrent, meaning Jeppsen will be in prison for at least two years and up to 30.

×

Photos

Related stories

Most recent Police & Courts stories