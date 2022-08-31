Here's a look at what is coming to Amazon Prime and Disney+ in September. (M4OS Photos, Alamy)

SALT LAKE CITY — Disney+ and Amazon Prime each have one new title that is getting far more attention than the rest of the titles on the streaming services.

"Rogue One," love or hate it, is unlike any of the other "Star Wars" movies and is available on Disney+. The new series "Andor" goes into what was happening in the Star Wars universe among some forlorn rebels a few years before the events of "Rogue One."

On Amazon Prime, there's also a look at what happened before the events of a different but also popular movie series, "The Lord of the Rings." The series, "Rings of Power" goes back many, many years before the main events of "The Lord of the Rings."

Here's a look at the full list of titles coming to Amazon Prime and Disney+ in September.

Added to Amazon Prime

Sept. 1

"American Ninja Warrior," Seasons 12-13

"Friday Night Lights," Seasons 1-5

"Texicanas"

"WAGS Miami," Seasons 1-2

"The Suze Orman Show"

"Murder, She Wrote"

"Murder, She Wrote: A Story to Die For"

"Banacek," Seasons 1-2

"Models of the Runway," Seasons 1-2

"The Rockford Files," Seasons 1-6

Sept. 2

"The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power"

Sept. 7

"He is Psychometric"

"Prison Playbook"

"Reply 1988"

"Reply 1994"

"Search: WWW"

"Signal"

"The Crowned Clown"

Sept. 15

"Thursday Night Football"

Sept. 21

"Prisma"

Sept. 23

"September Mornings"

Sept. 30

"Jungle"

"Un Extrano Enemigo"

Added to Disney+

Sept. 1

"She-Hulk: Attorney at Law," Episode 3

Sept. 2

"Al Davis vs. the NFL"

"Dickie V"

"Elway to Marino"

"Nature Boy"

"Run Ricky Run"

"Small Potatoes: Who Killed the USFL?"

"The Band That Wouldn't Die"

"The Two Bills"

"Year of the Scab"

"Siempre Fui Yo, Detras de la Historia"

Sept. 7

"Edge of the Unknown With Jimmy Chin," Season 1

"Europe From Above," Season 3-4

"Prime Survivor: Mighty Mekong," Season 1

"Puppy Dog Pals," Season 5

"High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" Season 3, Episode 7

Sept. 8

"Frozen" Sing-Along

"Frozen 2" Sing-Along

"Mickey Mouse Funhouse," Season 1

"Thor: Love and Thunder"

"Cars on the Road," premiere

"Dancing With the Stars: The Pros' Most Memorable Dances"

"Epic Adventures With Bertie Gregory," Season 1 premiere

"Growing Up" Premiere

"Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of 'Thor: Love and Thunder'"

"Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi's Return"

"Pinocchio" (2022)

"Remembering"

"Tierra Incognita"

"Welcome to the Club"

"She-Hulk: Attorney at Law," Episode 4

Sept. 9

"United Sharks of America"

Sept. 14

"First Alaskans," Season 1

"In the Womb: Animal Babies," Season 1

"Short Circuit," Season 2, Episode 6

"High School Musical: The Musical: The Series," Season 3, Episode 8

Sept. 15

"She-Hulk: Attorney at Law," Episode 5

Sept. 16

"Coco" Sing-Along

"The Art of Racing in the Rain"

"Mija"

Sept. 19

"Dancing With the Stars," Season Premiere

Sept. 21

"Firebuds," Season 1

"Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks," Season 8

"Andor," Series Premiere

"Super/Natural"

Sept. 22

"She-Hulk: Attorney at Law," Episode 6

Sept. 23

"Saving Giraffes: The Long Journey Home"

"Spies in Disguise"

"The Call of the Wild"

Sept. 26

"Dancing With the Stars," Season 31, Episode 2

Sept. 28

"Life Below Zero: Northern Territories," Season 2

"Minnie's Bow-Toons: Party Palace Pals," Season 2

"The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers," Season 2 premiere

"Andor," Episode 4

Sept. 29

"She-Hulk: Attorney at Law," Episode 7

Sept. 30

"Hocus Pocus 25th Anniversary Halloween Bash"

"Under Wraps 2"

"Hocus Pocus 2"

