KSL.com College Football Pick'em Week 1 preview

SALT LAKE CITY — College football is back, and so is KSL.com College Football Pick'em. Read our preview for each of the five games we've selected below, and then don't forget to make your predictions.

No. 11 Oregon at No. 3 Georgia

Sept. 3 at 1:30 p.m. MDT (ABC)

The biggest game of the early slate features powerhouses from opposite corners of the country as the reigning national champion Georgia Bulldogs welcome the Oregon Ducks in a top-15 matchup on ABC.

Stetson Bennett will be taking on Bo Nix as the former Auburn quarterback looks to bring some SEC energy to the Pacific Northwest. The Ducks travel to Georgia eager to prove the Pac-12 remains relevant in an ever-changing college football landscape, though the odds are not in their favor.

Betting line: -17 Georgia

Over/Under: 53 points

No. 25 BYU at South Florida

Sept. 3 at 2 p.m. MDT (ESPNU)

The Cougars are ranked in the preseason for the first time since 2009 and travel to face a South Florida team they defeated 35-27 last season in Provo.

But this time, the Cougars are down south in Bull territory, and quarterback Gerry Bohanon has experience defeating BYU in front of his home fans. He helped run the Cougars out of Waco in a 38-24 win last year as the leader of the Baylor offense before transferring to USF.

Betting line: -12 BYU

Over/Under: 58 points

No. 7 Utah at Florida

Sept. 3 at 5 p.m. MDT (ESPN)

The Utes begin their Pac-12 title defense with a trip to Gainesville to face the Florida Gators. Though not ranked, the Gators are always given the benefit of the bettor's doubt as just 3-point underdogs against the No. 7-ranked team in the nation.

Bryson Barnes was named the backup to Utah quarterback Cam Rising earlier this week as the depth chart takes its final form ahead of the season opener.

Betting line: -3 Utah

Over/Under: 51 points

Utah State at No. 1 Alabama

Sept. 3 at 5:30 p.m. MDT (SEC Network)

Every school says they "want Bama," and the Aggies get their shot at the No. 1 team in the country on the road in Tuscaloosa in Week 1. The Crimson Tide feature 2021 Heisman winner Bryce Young at quarterback and legendary coach Nick Saban running the show from the sideline.

Utah State defeated UConn 31-20 in Week 0 and will receive $1.9 million for the trip to Alabama. The "buyout game" doesn't always equal a blowout, however, as Jordan Love and the Aggies led Michigan State in the fourth quarter during their 2018 meeting. Current quarterback Logan Bonner will look to recreate some of that magic this week as heavy underdogs.

Betting line: -41.5 Alabama

Over/Under: 62.5 points

No. 5 Notre Dame at No. 2 Ohio State

Sept. 3 at 5:30 p.m. MDT (ABC)

Did somebody say top-5 primetime matchup in Week 1? That's exactly what we get as the Fighting Irish go one state over to take on the Buckeyes in Columbus.

There are some Utah connections with this matchup, as well, with the Buckeyes defeating the Utes in the Rose Bowl last year and Notre Dame facing BYU later this season at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Betting line: -17.5 Ohio State

Over/Under: 59 points

