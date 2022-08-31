Snowbasin's annual SnowWiesn Oktoberfest is brewing up mountain fun

(Snowbasin)

If you've ever dreamed of enjoying a tall stein of locally brewed beer in a stunning alpine backdrop, well, there's no need to book that flight to Bavaria. This fall, Snowbasin is treating its customers to a thoroughly European affair with its annual SnowWiesen Oktoberfest celebration at the ski resort, located just 45 minutes north of Salt Lake City.

Each year, Snowbasin hosts a German-themed extravaganza that's chock-full of Bavarian food, cold drinks, live music and fun activities for the entire family. Plus, this year's festival will be better than ever with the addition of the resort's new Mountain Market which features local vendors and creators from across the valley. Each Sunday in September, you can enjoy some traditional German activities, including masskrugstemmen, a traditional stein-holding competition; hammerschlagen, where competitors drive nails into a large tree stump; and cornhole, which requires no special introduction.

Dogs are also welcome at Snowbasin Resort—a perk not many other resorts offer. Just be sure to keep Fido on a leash and pick up after him.

And like any respectable Oktoberfest celebration, SnowWiesn includes plenty to drink. In fact, you can purchase a commemorative 22-ounce beer stein that can be refilled at any SnowWiesn event this year – then keep it as a souvenir for years to come.

Music in the mountains

You can also enjoy some great music in a scenic locale while you sip on your stein. This year, the festival will host Park City Polka Players, Jordan Matthew Young, Salzburger Echo, Tony Holiday, Freddie Schnicklefritz & His German Band, AppAlaska Bluegrass and The Pickpockets. Whether you polka or not, you can dance and sing the Sundays away as you enjoy the alpine air and admire the resort's stunning fall foliage.

Photo: Snowbasin

Snowbasin's SnowWiesn runs every Sunday in September, with gates opening at 11 a.m. Concerts start at 12 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. each Sunday. Here's this year's line up:

September 4, 2022

12 – 2 p.m. – Salzburger Echo

2:30 – 4:30 p.m. – Jordan Matthew Young

September 11, 2022

12 – 2 p.m. – The BB All-Stars

2:30 – 4:30 p.m. – Tony Holiday

September 18, 2022

12 – 2 p.m. – Freddie Schnicklefritz & His German Band

2:30 – 4:30 p.m. – AppAlaska Bluegrass

September 25, 2022

12 – 2 p.m. – Park City Polka Players

2:30 – 4:30 p.m. – The Pickpockets

SnowWiesn single-day concert tickets cost $10, with free admission for Snowbasin Premier Pass Holders and children four and under.

And in case you're looking for a good cause, you can have your stein and drink it too! This year, a portion of each SnowWiesn ticket sale will be donated to the Ogden Valley Land Trust and GOAL Foundation, both of which work tirelessly to better the community.

New vendors

New this year is Snowbasin's Mountain Market, a vendor area at the festival. Local creators and vendors will be available in the Wildflower Meadows. Among the offerings are authentic German desserts, handcrafted jewelry, art, local produce and more.

Photo: Snowbasin

Celebrate autumn at Snowbasin

If Bavarian fun isn't your thing, you're sure to find something that is each weekend of September at Snowbasin. Saturdays the resort is open from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sundays 5 p.m. to a number of outdoor activities.

For the hikers, Snowbasin offers more than 26 miles of gondola-accessed trails that start near the Needles Lodge. Gondola tickets are $25 each. Mountain bikers looking to put down some watts have access to equal miles of single-track trails that wind through aspen groves and glades of pine.

If you're looking for something less strenuous and more competitive, try the Wildflower Mini-Golf, a challenging 18-hole mini-golf course with a beautiful backdrop of the Wasatch Mountains.

Bring the entire family for a day of fun and stunning vistas in Ogden's most iconic ski resort. For more information, visit the Snowbasin website.

