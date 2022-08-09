Buchner-Pyne QB battle highlights Irish preseason camp

By John Fineran, Associated Press | Posted - Aug. 9, 2022 at 11:50 a.m.

 

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Sophomore quarterbacks Tyler Buchner and Drew Pyne have spent the first few days of Notre Dame's preseason camp competing for the top spot on the offensive depth chart for coach Marcus Freeman and offensive coordinator Tommy Rees. Whichever player wins the job won't be devoid of talented returnees. Leading them is junior preseason All-America tight end Michael Mayer, speedy junior running back Chris Tyree and a mammoth offensive line led by guard Jarrett Patterson and mentored by coach Harry Hiestand.

John Fineran

