Forward Timo Werner returns to Leipzig after Chelsea stint

By The Associated Press | Posted - Aug. 9, 2022 at 11:31 a.m.

 

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

LEIPZIG, Germany — Timo Werner is heading back to RB Leipzig after an underwhelming two-year stint at Chelsea. The Germany forward and the two clubs confirmed the move on Tuesday, with Werner having been left out of Chelsea's squad for the team's Premier League opener against Everton on Saturday. Werner became Leipzig's record scorer in his first four-year stint at the club, netting 95 goals in 159 games. He has also scored 24 goals in 53 internationals for Germany. But he couldn't replicate that scoring rate at Chelsea where he netted a total of 10 Premier League goals during two seasons at Stamford Bridge.

Most recent Soccer stories

Related topics

SoccerNational Sports
The Associated Press

    Most Viewed

    SIGN UP FOR THE KSL.COM NEWSLETTER

    Catch up on the top news and features from KSL.com, sent weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

    KSL Weather Forecast

    Mobile Apps | Advertise | Feedback | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2022 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  