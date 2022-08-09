Police: Man fails at 3 carjack attempts, is arrested after jumping in front of Santa Clara-Ivins Police SUV

A string of attempted carjackings ended when a man jumped in front of a police SUV and ordered the driver to turn over the vehicle. (Cody Blowers, St. George News)

ST. GEORGE — The alleged theft of a vehicle set off a string of attempted carjackings that ended when the suspect jumped in front of an SUV and ordered the driver to turn over the vehicle.

And it happened to be a Santa Clara-Ivins Police Department cruiser.

The concluding event transpired after a man in the middle of the roadway started to yell that he needed a ride, and when a motorist stopped and offered late Saturday night, the driver told the suspect he needed to make a quick stop first, and then he would take the suspect where he needed to go, according to charging documents filed with the court.

The motorist stopped at a residence and told the suspect to wait in the car while he ran inside, adding he would be right back.

While waiting for the owner to return, the suspect began to rummage through the vehicle and found a spare key he used to start the car and then drove off, leaving the owner who was still inside the residence.

