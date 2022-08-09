News / Utah Counties / Southern Utah

Police: Man fails at 3 carjack attempts, is arrested after jumping in front of Santa Clara-Ivins Police SUV

By Cody Blowers, St. George News | Posted - Aug. 9, 2022 at 9:31 a.m.

 
A string of attempted carjackings ended when a man jumped in front of a police SUV and ordered the driver to turn over the vehicle.

A string of attempted carjackings ended when a man jumped in front of a police SUV and ordered the driver to turn over the vehicle. (Cody Blowers, St. George News)

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

ST. GEORGE — The alleged theft of a vehicle set off a string of attempted carjackings that ended when the suspect jumped in front of an SUV and ordered the driver to turn over the vehicle.

And it happened to be a Santa Clara-Ivins Police Department cruiser.

The concluding event transpired after a man in the middle of the roadway started to yell that he needed a ride, and when a motorist stopped and offered late Saturday night, the driver told the suspect he needed to make a quick stop first, and then he would take the suspect where he needed to go, according to charging documents filed with the court.

The motorist stopped at a residence and told the suspect to wait in the car while he ran inside, adding he would be right back.

While waiting for the owner to return, the suspect began to rummage through the vehicle and found a spare key he used to start the car and then drove off, leaving the owner who was still inside the residence.

Read the full article at St. George News.

Most recent Southern Utah stories

Related topics

Southern UtahPolice & Courts
Cody Blowers
Cody Blowers is a reporter for St. George News. A graduate of Colorado Technical University, Cody earned her bachelor’s degree in criminal justice with a minor in paralegal studies.

Most Viewed

SIGN UP FOR THE KSL.COM NEWSLETTER

Catch up on the top news and features from KSL.com, sent weekly.
By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

KSL Weather Forecast

Mobile Apps | Advertise | Feedback | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com
Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
© 2022 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  