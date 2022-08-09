British track coach banned for life for sexual misconduct

By The Associated Press | Updated - Aug. 9, 2022 at 9:45 a.m. | Posted - Aug. 9, 2022 at 5:26 a.m.

 

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

LONDON — The coach who helped British track and field star Jessica Ennis-Hill to Olympic and world titles has been effectively banned for life from the sport. Tony Minichiello was found guilty by a sports tribunal of four misconduct charges including "sexually physical behavior" with unidentified athletes over a 15-year period. The U.K. Athletics governing body says his behavior amounted to "gross breaches of trust" which affected his athletes' mental well-being. Minichiello made his reputation guiding heptathlon star Ennis-Hill to three world titles from 2009 to 2015, and Olympic gold and silver medals. It's unclear if she was a witness in the case.

