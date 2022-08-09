Leipzig turns to Salzburg again, signs teenage forward Šeško

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

LEIPZIG, Germany — Leipzig has announced the signing of teenage forward Benjamin Šeško who will move next year from Salzburg. It's the latest high-profile deal between the sister clubs. The 19-year-old Slovenia international will stay at Salzburg this season before starting a five-year contract with Leipzig. The value of the transfer was not announced. Šeško joins a stellar list of trades between the two clubs which were both owned by drinks firm Red Bull until 2017. UEFA then intervened over integrity concerns in the Champions League. Šeško follows Naby Keita, Marcel Sabitzer and Dayot Upamecano making the move.

