Gallen's pitching, Marte's hit lift D-backs over Pirates 3-0

By David Brandt, Associated Press | Posted - Aug. 8, 2022 at 11:24 p.m.

 

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

PHOENIX — Zac Gallen pitched seven dominant innings, Ketel Marte had a crucial two-out, two-RBI single in the eighth and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 3-0 . Gallen gave up just three hits and two walks while striking out eight. The seven innings matched a career high he's reached 13 times in the big leagues. He threw just 89 pitches but manager Torey Lovullo opted to bring in lefty Joe Mantiply for the eighth. The decision worked. Mantiply retired the Pirates in order in the eighth and Ian Kennedy handled the ninth for his seventh save.

