Wood, Giants beat slumping Padres 1-0 after overturned call

By Bernie Wilson, Associated Press | Updated - Aug. 9, 2022 at 12:20 a.m. | Posted - Aug. 8, 2022 at 11:12 p.m.

 

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

SAN DIEGO — Alex Wood held San Diego to three singles in 6 1/3 innings and the San Francisco Giants benefited from an overturned call at the plate to beat the sputtering Padres 1-0. San Francisco reliever Camino Doval retired the heart of San Diego's order in the ninth — Juan Soto, Manny Machado and Josh Bell — to earn his 15th save. It was the fifth straight loss and second consecutive shutout for the Padres, who fell to 1-5 since obtaining Soto and Bell in a blockbuster trade last Tuesday. They were coming off a three-game sweep at Dodger Stadium in which they were outscored 20-4.

Bernie Wilson

