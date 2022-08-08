To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

10PM: Worker completely buried in Park City industrial accident is taken to hospital

PARK CITY — An man was completely buried at a construction site on Upper Evergreen Drive on Monday.

The construction crew had been applying rebar at the construction site when the accident occurred, according to Park City Fire Battalion Chief Sean Briley.

"I was told he had some warning so when he tried to exit, his foot got snagged on rebar," Briley said.

Park City Fire Department and first responders arrived at the site at about 5:30 p.m. and unburied the man with the help of the construction crew. The construction crew had begun to unbury the man before first responders arrived.

"This is someone they worked with and they went into action and started digging him out and probably saved his life," Briley said.

The man was transported to the hospital "conscious, breathing and alert," according to Park City Fire. The extent of the man's injuries is not known but fire officials said his condition is stable.

The individual's identity was not released.

Contributing: Andrew Adams

