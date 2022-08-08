Top-ranked Medvedev set to defend title in Montreal

MONTREAL — Top-ranked and defending champion Daniil Medvedev wasn't bothered by the frustrating delays due to rain Monday at the National Bank Open. It's one of the perks of his top ranking in men's singles. Medvedev received a first-round bye as a top seed and likely won't play his opening match until Wednesday. While many of his ATP Tour peers were stuck waiting to see when the rain would let up, the confident Russian star was able to relax knowing he only had to tinker with his training schedule.

The Associated Press

