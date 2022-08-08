Jets OT Becton's knee injury more serious than first thought

By Dennis Waszak Jr., Associated Press | Posted - Aug. 8, 2022 at 7:10 p.m.

 

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — The injury to New York Jets offensive tackle Mekhi Becton's surgically repaired right knee is more serious than initially believed after he left early in practice. A person with direct knowledge of the injury told The Associated Press that Becton will continue to have tests on the knee, and the injury is unrelated to the one that sidelined him for almost all of last season. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the team did not announce details on the injury. Coach Robert Saleh said preliminary tests indicated Becton's knee was stable but an MRI apparently showed otherwise.

Dennis Waszak Jr.

