Poll shows support in Utah County for the Utah Lake Restoration Project

Utah Lake is pictured on April 19. A recent poll conducted by G1 Research of Sandy found that Utah County residents largely support the Utah Lake Restoration Project. (Mark Wetzel, KSL-TV)

LEHI — A recent poll conducted by G1 Research of Sandy found that Utah County residents largely support the Utah Lake Restoration Project.

The poll consisted of 618 Utah County residents who were asked if they generally oppose or support the Utah Lake Restoration Project. The data revealed that 67% supported the project. Additionally, 77% said the lake is not healthy and that something can and should be done about it.

"This project will be a major benefit for the people of Utah, and a supermajority of Utah County residents support this incredible restoration project," said Jon Benson, president of Lake Restoration Solutions, in a press release.

Community pushback

However, the project has also seen resistance. Earlier this year, Ben Abbott, a Brigham Young University plant and wildlife sciences professor, found himself entangled in a lawsuit. Abbot has been a vocal opponent of the project. He believes the project is a threat to the lake's ecosystem.

Last February, more than 500 people gathered at the state Capitol in opposition to the project.

Furthermore, the American Fork City Council passed a resolution shortly after the protest opposing the Utah Lake Restoration Project.

Project goals

In February, Benson spoke about the Utah Lake project with KSL NewsRadio's Dave and Dujanovic. Benson said the purpose of the project is to restore Utah Lake, make the waters clean and healthy and let Utahns enjoy the lake once again.

According to the Utah Lake Restoration Project, the development will "meet the ever-increasing demand for clean water, decrease harmful algae, provide more recreation opportunities, increase and improve habitat for waterfowl, fish and other wildlife, save billions of gallons of water annually, and provide new housing options, including affordable and market-rate housing, all of which can be accomplished without a tax increase."

G1 Research conducted the Utah Lake Survey. G1 sent polls by live agent, text to mobile, and online panel interviews among a random sample of 618 Utah County residents.

"Restoring Utah Lake and providing better recreational opportunities are critical priorities for Utahns, and this poll shows Utah County residents clearly support the effort," said Benson. "These results confirm the support we hear in conversations with so many in our community around Utah Lake and reaffirm the state Legislature's concept for providing a comprehensive solution to restore and enhance Utah Lake.

