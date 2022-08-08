Judon focused on being himself heading into Year 2 with Pats

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Matt Judon won over his New England Patriots teammates and the fanbase last season with his outsized personality and ability to disrupt opposing quarterbacks. A year after having a career-best 12 1/2 sacks and providing the Patriots with plenty of return on their four-year, $56 million investment, Judon says he's feeling even more at home in New England than he initially did after arriving in free agency. Coach Bill Belichick says Judon remains anxious to learn in Year 2 and he is expected to again be part of a defense looking to be much better stopping the run.



