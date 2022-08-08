Where's Parsons? Opponents will be looking for Cowboys' star

By Schuyler Dixon, Associated Press | Posted - Aug. 8, 2022 at 5:31 p.m.

 

OXNARD, Calif. — Micah Parsons is the reigning NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year because the Dallas Cowboys linebacker excels at rushing the passer. The Cowboys want to move their versatile young star around as they face the challenge of helping him improve on a remarkable debut. His 13-sack performance last season is among the best in league history at his position. Parsons believes he can play all over the field, offense included. The Cowboys want to keep fueling that competitive desire in their 2021 first-round pick.

Schuyler Dixon

