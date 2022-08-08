Mercury's Taurasi out for rest of season with quad injury

PHOENIX — Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi will miss the remainder of the season with a quadriceps strain. Taurasi missed the last two games with the injury and the team now says the WNBA's all-time leading scorer will not be available as the Mercury fight for a 10th straight playoff appearance. The five-time Olympic gold medalist and three-time WNBA champion averaged 16.7 points and 3.9 assists this season, her 17th in the WNBA. Phoenix signed Yvonne Turner to a hardship contract to fill Taurasi's roster spot.

