Falcons G Mayfield returns to practice after injuring back

By The Associated Press | Posted - Aug. 8, 2022 at 3:48 p.m.

 

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Atlanta Falcons left guard Jaylen Mayfield has returned to practice after missing time with a lower back injury. It's not known if Mayfield will be able to play Friday night in the first preseason game at Detroit. Mayfield started all but one game a year ago. He had missed the two previous practices before turning Monday. Mayfield was a third-round draft pick in 2021 after playing tackle in college. He moved to guard with the Falcons but struggled as a rookie. Mayfield has been working with the second team behind newcomer Elijah Wilkinson in training camp.

The Associated Press

