Rhule: Panthers want to avoid 'wrong decision' in QB battle

By Steve Reed, Associated Press | Posted - Aug. 8, 2022 at 2:24 p.m.

 

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — The Carolina Panthers' quarterback competition remains unsettled two weeks into training camp. Coach Matt Rhule said Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold have had good days, but he's not ready to declare a starter. Rhule has said that decision could come after the team's second preseason game against the New England Patriots on Aug. 19. Mayfield and Darnold continue to split reps at Wofford College in the meantime as the Panthers work through the process.

Steve Reed

